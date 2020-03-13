|
TUSCALOOSA - Peggy Thompson Hartley, age 91, died peacefully and without suffering on March 11, 2020 at Capstone Village Residential Community. Services will be Sunday, March 15, 2020, 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in the Sanctuary. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 1 p.m., also in the sanctuary. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Her husband, Dr. George E. Hartley, preceded her in death. Her brother, Carl Henry Thompson, Jr., sister, Lourene Thompson Bader, and her parents, Carl Henry Thompson, Sr. and Pauline Ashwander Thompson, also preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Jane Hartley Richardson: son-in-law, Steve Richardson, her son, Alan Hartley; daughter-in-law, Carol Hartley; grandchildren, David Richardson (Nikki), Rachael Hollingshead (Josh), Adam Richardson (Maria), Elizabeth Hartley, and Stuart Hartley (Amber); and great-grandchildren, Hartley Richardson, Libba Richardson, Anna Harding Richardson, Ryder Richardson, Reece Hollingshead, Riley Hollingshead, Vera Richardson, Indie Richardson, Thomas Hartley and Eli Hartley.
Peggy T. Hartley was born in Hanceville, Alabama on January 21, 1929. She lived in Hanceville for a number of years before moving at a young age with her family to Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated from Girls High School in 1947 in Atlanta. Following her high school graduation, she worked as a bank teller in Atlanta. While working in Atlanta, she met the love of her life, George Hartley, who was attending Emory Dental School in Atlanta at the time. They moved to Tuscaloosa, Alabama in 1953 so her husband could start his dental career. They were married for 59 years before his death in 2008.
Peggy was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she served for many years in the children's ministries and in the church choir. She was active for many years in the Belle Arts Study Club, served in many capacities with the Junior League of Tuscaloosa, and was honored by the Tuscaloosa Rotary Club in being named an Honorary Paul Harris Fellow for making sure her husband did not miss a meeting when he was unable to drive. She was a dedicated, loving and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a positive attitude, and always exhibited the Love of God.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and their spouses, David Richardson, Nikki Richardson, Adam Richardson, Maria Richardson, Rachel Hollingshead, Josh Hollingshead, Elizabeth Hartley, and Stuart Hartley. Amber Hartley will help provide music during the services.
Honorary pallbearers are Peggy White, Joyce Blackburn, Betty Ann Chambers, Dot Burns, and John Dill.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 13, 2020