Peggy Tunnell O'Brien

Duncanville - Peggy Tunnell O'Brien, age 81, of Duncanville, died October 5, 2020 at Oak Manor Nursing Home in Flatonia, Texas. Graveside services will be held at I I :00 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park with Bro. Ed Steelman officiating.

Peggy was born in McKinney, Texas on September 13, 1939 to Freeman and Miriam Tunnell. After a whirlwind courtship, she married Dennis O'Brien on July 6, 1963 and moved to Pasadena, Texas where they lived for 30 years before retiring in Duncanville. Peggy was a member of Rosedale Baptist Church where she served her Lord and Savior as Church Secretary for many years. She loved to travel, was an avid reader and enjoyed many hobbies.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dennis O'Brien and her parents Freeman and Miriam Tunnell. She is survived by her brother Hubert Tunnell and wife Rubye, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many friends.

Honorary pallbearers are Hubert Tunnell, Robert Tunnell, David N. Hall, James Banks, Joe Sink, Ellis Sink, Mark Foster and Rosedale Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Rosedale Baptist Church Mission Fund in Peggy's memory.



