CARROLLTON - Colonel (Ret.) Percy Hobson Lee, Jr., age 77, of Carrollton, Ala., died December 31, 2019 at his home. He was born July 12, 1942 in the community of Lewiston in Greene County.
Funeral services will be Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Carrollton United Methodist Church with Rev. Alicia Rhodes and Bobby Boothe officiating. Burial will follow at the Carrollton Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Saturday, January 4 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Skelton Funeral Home.
Percy is survived by his wife, Patricia Faile Lee; daughters, Karen Lee Booth and Lori Lee Orrell (Bill); grandsons, John David Booth, James Michael Booth, William Augustus Orrell V and Henry Hobson Orrell, brother, Billy Ray Lee (Jacki); sisters, Martha Lee and Dorothy Roberson (Roy); brother-in-law, Aubrey Ellis; nieces and nephews, Jimmy Nance (Beverly), Malinda Nance Miles (Tony), Darrin Ellis (Paige), Dee Ellis, Adam Lee (Ashley); great- nephews, Jack Ellis, Sam Ellis and Landon Nance; and cousins, Richard Brownlee (Gloria) and Julia Brownlee Nowell (Mike).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy Hobson Lee, Sr. and Ruby Brownlee Lee; and his sister, Mary Ann Ellis.
Percy graduated from Aliceville High School without missing a day of school since first grade. He joined the Alabama National Guard and then attended Officer Candidate School in the United States Army at Fort Benning, Georgia. After serving 43 years in the Alabama National Guard, he retired with the rank of Colonel. He graduated from Livingston University with a BS in Secondary Education; he achieved a Master's degree in Counseling and Guidance and an EDS in Administration and Counseling from the University of Alabama. As an educator for 54 years, he held positions as Principal at Carrollton High School, Director at Ladow Area Vocational Center in Pickens County, Assistant Principal at New Hope High School in Lowndes County and Director of Lowndes County Career Technology Program.
Percy's influence with young people reached into his church where he taught Sunday School for 15 years in addition to service in many other positions. He was always looking for ways to encourage young people in their education and life choices. Percy was the first president of the Aliceville Museum. His strong support in the early years was crucial in the establishment and survival of the museum. The Camp Aliceville site was his childhood playground. For many years he worked with former National Guard members to direct traffic at University of Alabama athletic events.
Those who spent any time with Percy recognized the lifelong determination that enabled his perseverance and achievements. Often greeted as "Sonny", "Coach," "Colonel" and "Boss", but his most treasured title was "Papa". It was obvious to all that he had an influence in many lives.
The family is thankful to the many friends and family who have been supportive including Dr. Jay Parker, Dr. John Dubay, Joanne Davis, CRNP, as well as Dr. Dirk Berry and Rikita Beams, RN at the Tuscaloosa Home Dialysis Clinic and Amedisys Home Health Care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Carrollton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 145, Carrollton, AL 35447.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 3, 2020