Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map

Perry D. Skelton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Perry D. Skelton Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Perry D. Skelton, age 93, of Tuscaloosa Ala., passed away February 13, 2020 at home. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Memory Chapel on Skyland Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertie Lee Skelton; grandson, Chase Fullerton; parents, John Skelton and Delia Davis Skelton; nine brothers, and two sisters.
Survivors include his daughters, Diane Sanford (Doug), Deborah O'Quinn (Leigh) and Linda Gail Drummond (Frank); son, Robert Skelton (Lisa); grandchildren, Stacy Sanford, Wesley Sanford, Charlee's Koch, Derek O'Quinn; step-grandchildren, Andrea Cole, Jeffrey Cole, and Lauren Davis; eight great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.
Our father, Perry Skelton, was a beloved husband, father, brother uncle and grandfather who loved his Lord and his family deeply.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Neill, Larry McCray, Donald Skelton, Gerald Allen, Hank McLaughlin and Sonny McCarter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alabama Hospice Care of Tuscaloosa, 971 Fairfax Park Suite A, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Perry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now