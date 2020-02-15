|
TUSCALOOSA - Perry D. Skelton, age 93, of Tuscaloosa Ala., passed away February 13, 2020 at home. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Memory Chapel on Skyland Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertie Lee Skelton; grandson, Chase Fullerton; parents, John Skelton and Delia Davis Skelton; nine brothers, and two sisters.
Survivors include his daughters, Diane Sanford (Doug), Deborah O'Quinn (Leigh) and Linda Gail Drummond (Frank); son, Robert Skelton (Lisa); grandchildren, Stacy Sanford, Wesley Sanford, Charlee's Koch, Derek O'Quinn; step-grandchildren, Andrea Cole, Jeffrey Cole, and Lauren Davis; eight great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.
Our father, Perry Skelton, was a beloved husband, father, brother uncle and grandfather who loved his Lord and his family deeply.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Neill, Larry McCray, Donald Skelton, Gerald Allen, Hank McLaughlin and Sonny McCarter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alabama Hospice Care of Tuscaloosa, 971 Fairfax Park Suite A, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 15, 2020