TUSCALOOSA – Philip Chandler Hightower, age 49, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, in his home. Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Mount Vernon Cemetery with Rev. John Drawhorn officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North, directing.
He was preceded in death by mother, Lucy Cargile Hightower; and uncles, Dr. Ned Cargile and Mr. Wayne Cargile.
Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, John and Bettina Hightower of Woodbridge, Virginia; nieces, Savannah Hightower of Woodbridge, Virginia and Adrienne M. Hightower of Phoenix, Arizona; nephew, David Hightower of Woodbridge, Virginia; and father, John Peach Hightower of Palm Springs, California.
For the last 14 years, Philip worked at the Northport Publix on McFarland Boulevard and was well-known to Northport Publix customers. Originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, Philip relocated to Alabama to attend The University of North Alabama, and later moved to Tuscaloosa to be closer to his mother. Although he suffered from persistent health issues, he remained cheerful about his circumstances and his passing, so soon after his mother, came as a surprise. He was truly loved and he will be missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 3, 2020