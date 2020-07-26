BESSEMER - Phyllis Humphrey Brown, age 81, of Tuscaloosa, artist and widow of Professor of Mathematics, Richard Brown, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Diversicare at Bessemer Nursing Home, in Bessemer, Alabama.
Phyllis was born December 1, 1939, in Bellefonte, Pa., daughter of Merwin Weeks Humphrey, Professor of Forestry, Pennsylvania State University, and Emma Meeks Kelly Humphrey. Phyllis was a high school graduate of the Westtown School, a private boarding school in West Chester, Pa., the Class of 1957. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at Earlham College, the Class of 1961, followed by a Master of Arts degree in Library Science at the University of Pittsburgh in 1963. Phyllis then worked as a librarian assistant in the Department of Mathematics Library at Pennsylvania State University.
Phyllis married Richard Brown, a Ph.D. candidate in Mathematics at Pennsylvania State University, on December 27, 1969 in State College, Pa. They first resided for several years at the University of Wisconsin, where Richard was a Research Associate in Mathematics after receiving his Penn State Ph.D. in 1972. Phyllis was active in local art groups. In 1974 Richard joined the Mathematics Department at the University of Alabama. The Browns settled in Northport, Alabama. Phyllis again became very active in local artist groups. Her large abstract paintings, done usually with oil or acrylic paints, hung in many local art shows.
The Browns did extensive international travel, especially after Richard retired in 2002. Richard continued to produce professional papers and attend international meetings with Phyllis joining him. She frequently sketched from her seat on the sidelines of meetings.
On November 12, 2012, Richard succumbed to brain cancer at the age of 73. Phyllis moved to Rittenhouse Senior Living in Hoover, Ala., and then became a resident at the Bessemer nursing facility managed by Diversicare.
Phyllis is survived by her older sister, Phoebe Humphrey Cottingham, of Millsboro, Delaware, and by five nieces and nephews, Lisa Humphrey, of Washington, D.C., Nina Humphrey of New York City, Peter Humphrey of Denver Colorado, Anthony Cottingham of Hoboken, N.J., and Noni Cottingham, of Millsboro, Del. Brother George Humphrey died in 2007 in Berlin, Germany where he was a senior Foreign Service Officer.
Burial will be in the Mt. Albion Cemetery, Albion, N.Y. in the Humphrey Family lot. Local arrangements are by the Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home in Northport, Ala. Services are private. Electronic condolences can be sent to Phoebe Cottingham, to her email address, feebster@icloud.com
.