Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rollins' Mortuary
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John A. M. E. Church
Holt, AL
Ples White Jr. Obituary
HOLT - Ples "RIP" White, Jr., age 69, of Holt, Ala., died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mr. Ples "RIP" White, Jr. will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John A. M. E. Church, Holt. Rev. Jacquline Long will officiate. Burial will follow in Holt Cemetery with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. Ples "RIP" White, Jr. will be today, August 18, 2019, from 12 noon until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 18, 2019
