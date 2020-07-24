TUSCALOOSA - Prentiss "Ray" Hartley, age 98, passed away peacefully at his home on July 20, 2020. There will be a Private Graveside Service held from Memory Hill Gardens in Tuscaloosa, with Bro. Gene Dockery officiating. Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity provider is honored to be entrusted with final arrangements.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents Basil Edward and Wilma Rachel Hamby and by his wife Joyce Hudgins Hartley.

One of his passions was keeping his yard in immaculate condition. He loved all sports and was an especially Die-Hard Alabama Fan. It is hard to imagine this next season without Alabama's greatest fan cheering them on. He will definitely be missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by two sons, Michael R Hartley and Bob Hartley (Debbie); two grandchildren Brandon Hartley (Audra) and Kristen Hartley. He has five great-grands of which he was very proud, Jordan and Logan Madison, Bella Miller and Bishop and Grant Hartley.







