Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Preston Lewis Eaton Obituary
BROOKWOOD - Preston Lewis Eaton, age 64, of Brookwood, Ala., passed away April 20, 2019 at UAB Hospital. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Tony Boyd officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 p.m. -8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Heritage Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Ruby Eaton along with four sisters and three brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Eaton of Brookwood, Ala.; daughter, Hope Lee Diane Eaton of Brookwood, Ala.; son, Kevin Lewis Eaton (Kasey Vines) of Brookwood, Ala.; sister, Earnestine Barger of West Blockton, Ala.; granddaughter, Molly Elizabeth Eaton of Brookwood, Ala.; and survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Preston Eaton was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He loved hunting, fishing, and life. What he truly loved was spending time with his granddaughter, Molly. He never missed a game and was always her #1 fan.
We would like to say thank you to the doctors and nurses of UAB's 5th Floor CCU.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Eaton, William Barger, Zach Barger, Bobby Albright, Scott Smith, Tyler Sullivan, Joshua Tice and Scott Vines.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 25, 2019
