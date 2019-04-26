|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Queenie L. Parker, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 16, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Second Baptist Church with Pastor H.P. Thomas, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 26, 2019