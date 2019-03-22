|
TUSCALOOSA - Quinetta LaTrice Hargrove Melton, age 40, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 14, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Duncanville with Rev. Freddie Washington officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 22, 2019