TUSCALOOSA - Our beautiful Rachel slipped the bonds of Earth and into Eternity on Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, at the Heart of Florida Medical Center in Davenport, Florida. Rachel was a vibrant, loving and genuine young woman. She was an extremely intelligent and hard-working young woman as she pursued a successful career working with NBC Sports Gold in Orlando. Rachel's spouse, her family, and her friends would all say how her presence could light up a room with her radiant smile. She was hard to miss when she entered the room and so many people sought her friendship. She was the person everyone wanted and needed for a friend. As Brittany so aptly says, "Her heart matched her beauty and everyone loved her."
Rachel was born on June 20, 1995 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center in Gadsden, Ala. She is a 2013 Graduate of American Christian Academy, where she was an Honorable Mention All-State Softball player her senior year. She attended Stillman College and played softball for three years under Coach Pam Phillips. Rachel's greatest softball achievement was hitting two grand slams in the same inning, one batting left-handed, one batting right-handed at a game in Memphis her Sophomore year. This put her in the NCAA Division 2 record books. Rachel spent many years playing and coaching Travel Softball in Alabama, playing for the Tuscaloosa Tide 95 and Team Easton, while playing and later coaching for the Chaos Fastpitch program.
Rachel grew up in church, being baptized as an infant at Fairview UMC in Cullman County, and then being baptized as a teenager after making a profession of faith as a member of The Lighthouse Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa. She later became a member of the Woodland Forrest Baptist Church Youth Group in Tuscaloosa, and though she had moved to Florida claimed New Life Assembly of God in Woodstock and Eternal Faith Church in Peterson as her home churches.
Rachel was an avid reader and as a first grader, she captured the AR reading award for the entire Reform Elementary School. Her favorite book series was the Harry Potter series, in which she would often read an entire book in less than two days. She enjoyed cooking, but not necessarily cleaning up afterwards. She was well known for borrowing stuff from her parents and her sister, Rebekah, and never returning it. Now, she has taken a piece of our heart with her, but she has left us with a great spirit of love and memories that will be treasured forever.
Rachel is survived by her spouse, Brittany Johnson; her parents, Billy Skelton (Cheryl) and Karen Sartain (Mike); her grandparents, Tommy and Sharon Jones, Ray and Libby Hulskotter; her sister, Lauren Blakney (Jonathan), and her sister, and best friend for life, Rebekah Skelton; as well as brothers, Barry Ambrose (Lisa) and Brandon Ambrose (Andrea); nieces, Katie, Grace and Stella; and nephew, Jack. Rachel is also survived by numerous uncles and aunts and cousins on both sides of her family.
Rachel will be laid to rest at Memory Gardens in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park next to her granddad, Bobby J. Skelton, on Monday March 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. in a Graveside Service. The service will be preceded by a limited, private family viewing due to current restrictions on social gatherings in Tuscaloosa and in the state of Alabama.
Honorary pallbearers will be all those who were teammates of or played softball for Rachel throughout her Park Ball, Travel Ball, ACA, and Stillman Career; as well as so many close friends and co-workers who were a part of her #forever24 years. The family plans on a larger public memorial service in Rachel's memory as the Covid-19 restrictions pass, hopefully around her birthday on June 20th.
Rachel was a kind-hearted, giving person, and although she loved sunflowers and daisies, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Rachel's memory to Arts N Autism of Tuscaloosa (LIFEE Program), Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, and to the Rachel Skelton Memorial Scholarship Fund which will provide a $1,000 to a graduating senior softball player from Paul W. Bryant High School where her father, Billy Skelton, currently coaches. The family thanks all of our friends for your support and acts of kindness in these difficult days of loss.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020