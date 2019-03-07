Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
Mormon Road
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
Mormon Road
View Map
Rev. Raiford “Shorty” Rice Obituary
NORTHSIDE - Rev. Raiford "Shorty" Rice, age 91, of Northside community went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Dawn Rice; parents Tollie and Lucy Rice; brothers, Clayton Rice, Rayburn Rice, Clinton Rice, Junior Rice and Billy Ray Rice; and a great-granddaughter, Jordan Rice.
Rev. Rice is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary F. Rice; children, Roland Rice (Joyce) and Sharon Roberts (late husband Jerry); seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Aaron Rice and Ralph Rice; sister, Betty Wheelus; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bro. Rice pastored churches in Fayette and Tuscaloosa counties over a period of 60 years. He was an old fashioned country preacher that loved his God, his family, his church and his country. He was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for over eighty years.
The family extends a special thank you to the late George Jackson and Gloria Jackson and Heritage Rehab and Health Care.
Rev. Rice will lie in state Friday, March 8, 2019, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church (on Mormon Road) from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial provider, directing. Rev. Jerry Hallman and Rev. Terrell Jones will be officiating.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 7, 2019
