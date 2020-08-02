1/
Ralph Ignatius Rubio
1928 - 2020
TUSCALOOSA - Ralph Ignatius Rubio, age 92, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Leon White officiating. Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity provider, is honored to be entrusted with final arrangements.
Ralph was born July 5, 1928, in Jefferson County, Alabama to the late Ceasar and Piedad Rubio. He attended St. John's Catholic School. He served his country honorably achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class, while enlisted in the United States Army. He worked for 45 years with Barnes Electric Company and is a proud member of the IBEW.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Edna Doris Rubio; one son, David Rubio; brothers: Phillip "Tony" Rubio and Lewis Rubio (Hope); and sister, Carmelita Kitchens (Henry).
He is survived by his son, Mark Rubio (Michelle); brothers: Al Rubio (Nancy), Joe Rubio (Maxine) and George Rubio; sister, Mary Elizabeth Rubio; four grandchildren: Abigail, Annalyse, Ezra and Noah Rubio; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.





Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memory Hill Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
