Ramon Warren Rogers
TUSCALOOSA - Ramon Warren Rogers, age 82, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 8, 2020 at his residence. No services are scheduled at this time. Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is handling the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Stella Kathryn Rogers of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; daughter, Dana Rogers Nolen of Tracy, Calif.; son, Stephen Lee Rogers of Lawrenceberg, Tenn.; sister, Carol Easterly of Bedford Va.; brother, Wade Rogers of Hattiesburg, Miss.; and grandchildren, Jared Nolen of San Francisco, Calif., Abigail Kim of St. Louis, Mo., Matthew Nolen of Riverside, Calif., Lydia Nolen of Riverside Calif., Lee Rogers of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., and Blake Rogers of Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Dad was raised in Pensacola, Fla. After playing football at Florida State University, he married his high school sweetheart, Stella Nipper. A graduate of New Orleans Theological Seminary, he served in three churches before changing careers. He worked exclusively in the roofing industry, moving to Tuscaloosa in 1987 with Tamko Roofing. He attended First Baptist Church where he sang in the adult choir and taught Sunday School. Dad was an avid golfer and member of the Woodland Forest Country Club where he served in many capacities including president of the club. He will be remembered by his family for his larger than life personality, generosity, "golf camp", vibrato singing and love of history.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ongoing ministry of your local church.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 19, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
