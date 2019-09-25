Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Ramonita Rosello Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Ramonita Rosello, age 98, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at home with family and under the excellent care of Hospice of West Alabama. Burial will be in Bayamón, Puerto Rico at the National Cemetery. Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is in charge of local arrangements.
Survivors include her daughters, Sonia E. Lombardo and Roxanna T. Bender; son, Victor M. Rosello, Jr.; sister, Milagros López; brother, Ramón Lebrón; and grandchildren, Angelo Lombardo, Rossana Chapman, Santi Lombardo, Victor Manuel Rosello, Derek J. Rosello, Eva Figueroa, Mayra Figueroa, Fernando Figueroa, Micah Bender and Stormy Bender.
Ramonita was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico to Ramón and Marcolina Lebrón. She was married to U.S. Army Ret. Master Sergeant Victor M. Rosello. She travelled during his military career and in 1966, when her husband retired from the United States Army, the family returned to live in Puerto Rico. She was a wonderful mother, wife and grandmother.
In 1990, she moved to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to live with her daughter, Roxanna, son-in-law, Guy, and their two children, Micah and Stormy.
Ramonita always took pride in her appearance and enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, find-a-word books, and crossword puzzles in Spanish and reading romance novels in Spanish.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 25, 2019
