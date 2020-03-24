|
|
NORTHPORT - Mr. Randall Alan Gurganus, age 57, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama, after a life well-lived and a difficult but brief illness. A private visitation for close family and friends was held the morning of Wednesday, March 18th, followed by a burial at Carolwood Free Will Baptist Church cemetery. A memorial service open to all will be planned and details will be forthcoming.
Randall, or Randy, was born on October 17, 1962 to Mr. and Mrs. James Milton Gurganus in Northport, Alabama. He grew up as a member of Northport Free Will Baptist Church and was most recently a member of First Baptist Church Tuscaloosa.
Randy loved sports of every kind. He played football at Tuscaloosa County High School from 1979 to 1981. His dream was to play professionally, but that dream was put aside following a knee injury. Randy later found enjoyment in watching and coaching his children in their sports.
His favorite hobby was duck hunting with his dog, Macy, in Eutaw, Alabama. He was in the process of training his other dog, "Fast" Eddie, who he hoped would join the ranks soon.
Randy developed an interest in traveling, having taken trips to Colorado and Wyoming with his family, and later visiting Alaska. He received his passport in hopes of traveling internationally this coming summer.
Randy worked for several years at Tuscaloosa Steel (Nucor), but most people knew him and his family for Gurganus & Sons Excavating. He loved meeting people and traveling around the area to work at various job sites. His most recent role was supervising Maxwell Crossing Farms, which he called "the job of his dreams!" He enjoyed riding the tractor through the cattle fields, the sunflower fields, and along the riverbank.
Randy is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Milton Gurganus; his children, Heath Gurganus (Jordan) and Meagan Gurganus; his grandson, Oliver Gurganus (Heath); his former wife and close friend, Tywilla Gurganus; and his significant other, Jill Ellis. He is also survived by his three brothers, Mark Gurganus (Dana), Phillip Gurganus (Robin), and David Gurganus (Katherine), along with nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were his close friends: Kevin McCauley, Joey Hunter, Steve Wheat, Charlie Wise, Tony Dunn and Tony Johnson.
The family would like to express special thanks to Kevin McCauley, Billy Brown, Terry Kimbrough, "Always There" In-home Care, and Hospice of West Alabama staff for their invaluable help in caring for Randy in his final days. We will be forever grateful for your time and attention.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the cemetery at Carolwood Free Will Baptist Church, 12191 Graceland Rd., Northport, AL 35475.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 24, 2020