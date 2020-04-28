Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery
Randall David "Randy" Hardy


1960 - 2020
Randall David "Randy" Hardy Obituary
GORDO - Randall David "Randy" Hardy, age 60, of Gordo, Ala., passed away April 25, 2020 at Northport Medical Center. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Gene Dawkins officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Lynn Hardy and his stepfather, Roy Parker.
Survivors include his mother, Doris Parker; his sister, Wanda Butler (Randy); nephew, Jack Butler and a number of cousins.
Randy was born February 23, 1960 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He was a welder by trade.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 28, 2020
