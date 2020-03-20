|
TUSCALOOSA - Randall Kendall Keith, age 77, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 17, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor Brandon Vaughan officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vester and Wilma Keeth; siblings, Freddy Keith, Dean Langley and Dorothy Bruner; wife, Peggy Keith; and sons, Darryl Keith and Kenneth Keith.
He is survived by his daughters, Shelia Cundiff (Leon), Tracy Johns (Jay), Amanda Keith and Cathy Helton (Bobby); sons, Randy Keith (Dynese) and Jeffrey Keith (Mellisa); and brother, Verbee Lee Keith.
Randall loved his family, children, and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid hunter and farmer. Hunting season was his favorite time of the year when he could go deer hunting with his family and friends. He enjoyed planting in his many gardens and picking fresh vegetables to provide for his family. He was a great problem solver with an unmatched work ethic in his carpentry and construction profession.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 20, 2020