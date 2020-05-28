|
TUSCALOOSA - Ray Jemison Moore, Jr., age 79, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home. A private graveside service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Dr. Clinton Hubbard, Jr. officiating.
He was preceded in death by parents Ray Jemison Moore, Sr. and Bertha Norris Moore.
He is survived in death by his wife, Margie M. Moore; two sons, Dr. Ray Jemison Moore III (Cynthia) of Madison, Alabama and Robert Hunter Moore (Hollie) of Cleveland, Mississippi; sister, Martha Moore Warner (Jon); and grandchildren, Charlie Mantel Moore and Bradley Hunter Moore, both of Cleveland, Mississippi.
Ray was the co-owner of Alabama Book store and an avid golfer.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 28, 2020