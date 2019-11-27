|
FAIRFIELD – Mr. Ray M. Dover, age 84, of Fairfield, Ala., passed away November 22, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 12 noon, Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Rayford Nicholson, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Scott-McPherson Funeral Home of Fairfield (4000 Lloyd Noland Pkwy., Fairfield, AL 35064) directing. Visitation will be 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Ruth M. Dover of Fairfield, Ala.; one daughter; two sons; and two brothers.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 27, 2019