Rayburn Dennis "Ray" Tyner
COTTONDALE - Rayburn "Ray" Dennis Tyner, age 68, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at home. A Graveside Service will be held at noon on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Tommy Easterwood officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
Rayburn was the love of my life for 31 years. He loved working on guns and believed in his rights. We did not have kids of our own, but he had two stepsons that he loved like his own. Rayburn, I will see you again in heaven and your four- legged baby will miss you. I will never forget the good times nor the bad, but more of the good! I never will love anyone like I do you now and always. I know and you know that I took the best care of you that I could. I will see you again in heaven, save me a place! Your loving wife Cathy!
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of West Alabama.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
