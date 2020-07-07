NORTHPORT – Rayburn Phillip Woods, age 75, of Northport, Ala., died July 5, 2020, in Winfield, Ala. Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Sulphur Springs Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Rick Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurie (Jane) Redd Woods; father, Odell Woods; mother, Edra Miller Woods; and three siblings.

Survivors include sons, Phillip Odell Woods (Cindy) and Michael Deal Woods (Denise); four sisters; grandchildren, Kurt Woods, Kevin Morris, Cody Woods, Caleb Patton (Layci) and Dylan Stocks; and great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Woods and Remington Woods.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.





