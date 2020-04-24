Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Burial
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
The Shirley Cemeter
Old Mount Hebron, AL
View Map
Rayburn "Ray" Shirley

Rayburn "Ray" Shirley Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Rayburn "Ray" Shirley, age 74, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, was called to his eternal resting place on April 17, 2020. He was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala. to Beuford and Mildred Shirley. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rachel Leigh; and daughter-in-law, Susan Wellbaum Shirley.
Ray had many interests - including fishing, hunting, and watching Alabama football.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gloria Bryan Shirley; his sons, Bryan and Joe (Erin); grandchildren, Ben, Emma and Connor. Ray is also survived by his five siblings, Sylvia Bell (Chester), Beuford Shirley, John Shirley (Pamela), Molly Tant and Paul Shirley (Sharon).
A private burial will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, at The Shirley Cemetery in Old Mount Hebron, Alabama with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Arrangements handled by Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 24, 2020
