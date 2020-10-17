Rayford C. "Ray" Austell

Reform - Rayford C. "Ray" Austell, age 95, of Reform, AL passed away October 15, 2020 at Northport Medical Center. Private graveside services will be held with Rev. John Wesley Burkhalter officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mickey Austell, his parents; two brothers, Louie Austell and James Austell and two great-grandchildren, Graeme Austell and Jordan Thomas.

Survivors include his daughter, Nancy Thomas and husband, Steve of Knoxville, TN; his son, Mark Austell and wife, Cherry of Reform, AL; brother, Lionel Austell of Clarksville, TN; four grandchildren, Michelle Pruett (Jason), Dustin Thomas (Melissa), Jacob Austell (Jessica) and Chase Austell (Kellie); seven great-grandchildren, Madeleine and Alexander Grabarczyk, Annabelle Thomas, Madison and Laurel Burt, Hayden and Grae Austell and a number of nieces and nephews.

Ray was born September 18, 1925 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to the late Louie Austell and Gladys Cox Austell. He attended Reform First Baptist Church and was the retired manager of Westinghouse. Ray was the past Master of Masonic Lodge #172, former Administrator of Pickens County Medical Center, a veteran of the U. S. Navy Seabees and was well known in the area for bird houses that he built.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Reform Masonic Lodge #172, P.O. Box 364, Reform, AL 35481.



