|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Rayford M. Boozer, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, Ala. died December 20, 2019 in Birmingham, Ala. He was surrounded by many of his family members. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chapel of Tuscaloosa, with Dr. Hayse Boyd officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Burial will follow in Henagar, Ala., with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home and Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail M. Boozer; his parents Mr. and Mrs. Adam P. Boozer; his brothers, Mancil Boozer, Jadie Boozer, John Boozer; and his sister, Nettie L. Lowery.
He is survived by his daughter, Tanya B. Thompson (Rusty); his sons, Trent Boozer (Suzanne) and Todd Boozer (Joy): his brother Bill Boozer of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and his grandchildren, Ford Boozer, Leslie Boozer, Alex Boozer and Todd Boozer, Jr.
He is a graduate of Fort Payne High School and Jacksonville State University. Stationed in El Paso, Texas, he was the Executive Officer of the Nike Ajax division, for the United States Army. This division, which was formed in May of 1945 by Bell Laboratories, began the Nike Ajax project, a line-of-sight, anti-aircraft missile system. It delivered the United States' first operational anti-aircraft missile system in 1953. After serving in the military for four years, he moved to Tuscaloosa in 1957. He worked with his brother John at Boozer Motor Co. for 23 years, and eventually started his own motor company, Ray Boozer Motors, which he ran successfully for 10 years. He also worked with Colonial Life as a Benefits Counselor for seven years before retiring permanently.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 24, 2019