Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Carrolls Creek Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Carrolls Creek Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond C. “Bill” Cook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond C. “Bill” Cook Obituary
NORTHPORT - Raymond C. "Bill" Cook, age 89, of Northport, Ala., passed away June 1, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Carrolls Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Alan Roggli officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Doris G. Cook; and son, Daniel L. Cook.
Survivors include his sons, Ray, Billy and Kelly, all of Northport.
Bill was born in the Norwood Community of Birmingham, but had called Northport home for the last 67 years. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. During his long life, Bill worked at several jobs from B.F. Goodrich to Elk Roofing, but most enjoyed the 20 years he and his partner, Al Lary operated a carpet cleaning business. Bill was a longtime deacon at Carrolls Creek Baptist, whose entire congregation he considered family. After retirement, Bill and Doris spent their lives volunteering across their home town and were awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award.
Pallbearers will be Ray Glenn, Ralph Cabaniss, Wilford Calhoun, Eddie Hamner, Bart Tingle and Randy Hamner.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now