NORTHPORT - Raymond C. "Bill" Cook, age 89, of Northport, Ala., passed away June 1, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Carrolls Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Alan Roggli officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Doris G. Cook; and son, Daniel L. Cook.

Survivors include his sons, Ray, Billy and Kelly, all of Northport.

Bill was born in the Norwood Community of Birmingham, but had called Northport home for the last 67 years. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. During his long life, Bill worked at several jobs from B.F. Goodrich to Elk Roofing, but most enjoyed the 20 years he and his partner, Al Lary operated a carpet cleaning business. Bill was a longtime deacon at Carrolls Creek Baptist, whose entire congregation he considered family. After retirement, Bill and Doris spent their lives volunteering across their home town and were awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Pallbearers will be Ray Glenn, Ralph Cabaniss, Wilford Calhoun, Eddie Hamner, Bart Tingle and Randy Hamner. Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary