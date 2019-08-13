|
TUSCALOOSA - On August 10, 2019, Ray L. Rumanek, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, died at the age of 88 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. His funeral Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Father Michael Deering, Father John Fallon, and Father Vernon Huguley officiating. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park directed by Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral home. In remembrance of Ray's life, a rosary will be offered at 6:30 p.m. and visitation will follow from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Chapel.
Ray was born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania on April 15, 1931. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Rumanek; his parents, August and Bertha Rumanek; and his grandparents, Stephen and Anna Rumanek.
He is survived by his sister, Monna Dami. In addition, he is survived by a bountiful family and is so proud of all their accomplishments. He was lovingly known as "Big Pop" by his family. He is survived by his devoted wife, June Windle Rumanek of Tuscaloosa; and by his four children: Steve Rumanek (Mary Ann) of The Villages, Florida; Robin Cusimano (David) of Tuscaloosa; Ron Rumanek of Tuscaloosa; and Sharon Thompson (Dennis) of Birmingham. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Cristi Rumanek Lister (Michael), Jake Rumanek (Skyler); Brent Rumanek, David Cusimano (Stephanie), Jennifer Cusimano Leverette (Stuart), Catherine Cusimano Jones (Zack), Eric Rumanek (Casey), Rob Rumanek (Ashley), Nicki Rumanek, Kelli Rumanek Arthur (Erik), Alison Thompson Gray (Scott), Rebecca Thompson and Mallory Thompson. He was especially proud of his 18 great-grandchildren: Talia and Eli Lister, Bella, Gabby and Nick Cusimano; David and Emma Kate Leverette; Emerson Jones; Campbell, Davis, Charlotte and Cal Rumanek; Kate, Sam, Evan and Caroline Rumanek; Sadie and Boady Arthur. He thanks God for the many blessings that his family provided to him throughout his life.
Ray moved to Tuscaloosa to attend college at the University of Alabama, where he received a football scholarship. He remained in Tuscaloosa throughout his life and worked with B.F. Goodrich from July 1952 until his retirement in 1994. During his time, he served in several departments, with the last being Data Processing.
Ray served for many years as an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a past Grand Knight of the K of C Tuscaloosa Council 4083 and was part of the Honor Guard of Tuscaloosa Assembly 2527. He supported many activities in the Knights of Columbus, including organizing a memorial mass and dinner to honor widows of deceased members and leading a rosary for deceased members on each day in February.
As a long-time member of Holy Spirit, he supported many initiatives of the church, including his participation in the Wednesday Night Rosary Group and the Veterans Affairs Tuscaloosa Hospital Prayer Group. He assisted with the maintenance of the school and church grounds, and he helped the Salvation Army annually with their bell ringing charity campaign in Tuscaloosa. He was a past president of the Holy Spirit Parish Council.
A life-long athlete, Ray enjoyed playing many sports over the years. He is a member of the Tuscaloosa Bowling Hall of Fame. An avid golfer, he was proud that he was able to "shoot his age" in golf.
Ray thanks God for the many precious memories and for the people God has placed in his life. He is so thankful for his family, friends, and church community.
Pallbearers will be Knights of Columbus Honor Guard.
Honorary pallbearers are David Cusimano, Dennis Thompson, David Anthony Cusimano, Eric Rumanek, Rob Rumanek, Jake Rumanek, Brent Rumanek and Ray's Golfing Buddies.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the building fund of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. (733 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405; https://hschurch.weshareonline.org)
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 13, 2019