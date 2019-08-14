|
TUSCALOOSA - On August 10, 2019, Ray L. Rumanek, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, died at the age of 88 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. His funeral Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Father Michael Deering, Father John Fallon, and Father Vernon Huguley officiating. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park directed by Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 14, 2019