Norwood Chapel
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
Raymond Rumanek
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
733 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy
Tuscaloosa, AL
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
733 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy
Tuscaloosa, AL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
733 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy
Tuscaloosa, AL
Raymond L. Rumanek


1931 - 2019
Raymond L. Rumanek Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - On August 10, 2019, Ray L. Rumanek, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, died at the age of 88 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. His funeral Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Father Michael Deering, Father John Fallon, and Father Vernon Huguley officiating. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park directed by Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 14, 2019
