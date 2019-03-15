Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Raymond Leon Carroll Obituary
COTTONDALE – Raymond Leon Carroll, age 68, of Cottondale, Ala., died March 12, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Vance Cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Hattie Carroll; and brothers, Bob and George Carroll.
Survivors include his daughter, Staci Sigmon (Jonathan) of Cottondale, Ala.; son, Roman Carroll (Brittany Payne) of Northport, Ala.; sisters, Ann Satterlee (Carl) and Marie Canoso (Travis); brothers, Henry Carroll and Bo Carroll (Debra); and grandchildren, Jayden Brooke Carroll, Logan Conner Sigmon and Tanner Raylan Sigmon.
Pallbearers will be Roman Carroll, Brian Wyatt, Bo Carroll, Jason Carroll, Jason Green, Shane Carroll and Donny Pierson.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 15, 2019
