|
|
FAYETTE - Rebazell Hughes Bobo, age 73, of Fayette, Ala., passed away March 17, 2020 at Fayette County Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Big Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Trey Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "J. C." Bobo; and her parents.
Survivors include her daughter, Shawn Shaw (Michael); her son, Danny Bobo; sister, Reenay Rogers (Ridge); sister-in-law, Ruby Walters (Raiford); ten grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.
Rebazell was born September 5, 1946 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late William Patrick Hughes and Lillian Rebecca Bates Hughes. She was a member of Big Hill Missionary Baptist Church and a retired nurse's aide for Bryce Hospital.
Honorary pallbearers are Janice and Billy Barrentine, Linda and Lawrence Plowman, Johnny and Sandra Plowman, Mary Frances Foster, June Hannah and members of Big Hill Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Big Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Caroline Junkin, 9634 Hwy 159, Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 18, 2020