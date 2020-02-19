|
TUSCALOOSA - Rebecca A. Green Cameron, "Becky" age 91, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 12, 2020. Her Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at The Battle-Friedman House.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe E. Cameron, Jr.; grandchildren, Donna Wilson and Scott Junkin; parents, Charles H. and Louvenie Green; and brother, Charles H. Green, Jr.
Survivors include her son, Joe E. Cameron III (Jane); sister, Curtis A. Skelton (Roland); grandchildren, Daren Cameron (Krystal), Anna Jacklin (Andy), Joe E. Cameron IV and Glen Junkin (Ashley); and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was born May 12, 1928 in Tuscaloosa. After marrying her husband who was in the Air Force, Becky was able to see the world, living in Japan, England, Scotland and Virginia. She traveled to the Holy Land and Egypt. Later, they settled in Tuscaloosa and she worked at and retired from the VA Medical Center, where she was recognized for her hard work and dedication. Becky loved her flowers, helping others, and her Lab, Ruby.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama. https://hospiceofwestal.com/
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 19, 2020