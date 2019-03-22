|
|
LIVINGSTON - A memorial service for Rebecca Ann Holland, age 73, of Livingston, Ala., will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Livingston United Methodist Church with Rev. Steven Spinning and Rev. Carl Sudduth officiating. The family will greet guest following the service.
Mrs. Holland passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at Anderson's Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born December 19, 1945, in Cottonwood, Alabama, to Jacob Columbus Guy and Lora Mae Holmes Guy. She was a retired teacher.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Richard D. Holland of Livingston; eight children, Bari W. Beasley of Franklin, Tenn.; Deivid Delgado of Pelham; Thomas Key Harwell of Nashville, Tenn.; Tina N. Jones of Livingston; Sam Ledbetter of Livingston; Lee E. Stanton of Livingston; Ighel Vegue of Miami, Fla.; and Amy and Craig Warlick of Houston, Texas; sisters Virginia Williams (Laddie) of Blountstown, Fla.; Mary Shultz of Brazoria, Texas; and brother Jacob Jerome Guy (Myra) of Saraland; special friends, Ann Bumpers of York; Gary and TyAnne Stone of Meridian, Miss.; Tommy and Roma Jean Fuller of Livingston; Joyce Chambless of Livingston; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many other friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Livingston United Methodist Church Choir Ministries at PO Box 36, 204 Madison Street, Livingston, Alabama 35470.
Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 22, 2019