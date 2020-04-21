Home

Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro
Rebecca Morris
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
116 N Academy St
Murfreesboro, TN
Rebecca Josephine “Jo” Willis Jones Morris

Rebecca Josephine “Jo” Willis Jones Morris Obituary
RUSSELLVILLE - Rebecca Josephine "Jo" Willis Jones Morris, born in Russellville, Alabama on April 4, 1939, died peacefully at home on April 18, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was predeceased by her parents, Jack Houston Willis and Jesse Edna Gresham Willis; and her first husband, Dr. James Winston "Jimmy" Jones, Sr.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, John Francis Morris. In addition, she is survived by her son, Dr. Robert Houston "Bob" Jones and his wife Paula and their children, Jensi Parkhurst Sanders (Isaac) and their children, Lincoln and Patton, Houston Jones, Margaret Jones and Anna Jones; her son, William Sutton "Bill" Jones and his wife Kathy and their children, Alison Jones and Sutton Jones (Melissa); and her son, James Winston "Butch" Jones, Jr. and his wife Caroline and their children, Jimmy Jones and Jack Jones.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was friends to many, Jo was raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and after graduation from Tuscaloosa Senior High School in 1957, she was a 1959 graduate of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis with a degree in dental hygiene. She moved to Murfreesboro in 1963 with her husband to start Dr. Jones' orthodontic practice. After Dr. Jones' death in 1974, she later met and married John Morris and they operated Quality Furniture Company until their retirement in 2003. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Murfreesboro, and a past president (1993-1994) of The Charity Circle of Murfreesboro where she was a member for almost 50 years. Her cremains will be interred at St. Paul's Episcopal Church following a private ceremony on April 21, 2020.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 116 N Academy St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 or Charity Circle of Murfreesboro, PO Box 11128, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 21, 2020
