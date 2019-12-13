|
|
HOLT - Rebecca Mae Dawson, age 85, of Holt, Ala., died on Monday, December 9, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Rebecca Mae Dawson will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Rollins' Mortuary. Rev. Rickey Wells will officiate. Burial will follow in Holt Cemetery with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mrs. Rebecca Mae Dawson will be today, December 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 13, 2019