NORTHPORT - Regina Wilson, age 67, of Northport, Ala., passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at her residence. Graveside services and burial will be Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Delbert Canterberry officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior at the funeral home Sunday. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
Regina was preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie O'Quinn Dobbins; stepmother, Helen Jannell Dobbins; nephew, Daniel Lynn Strickland; and Bobby Wilson.
She is survived by her daughter, Niki Wilson; father, Eugene Dobbins; sister, Pam Strickland; brother, Larry Dobbins; Riley her beloved gran-dog.
Regina graduated from Tuscaloosa High School Black Bears in 1970. For the last two years, she was a caregiver for her dad. Regina's distinguished laugh was unique, and brought happiness to her family and friends. She will be dearly missed, especially by the love and joy of her life, Niki.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 23, 2019