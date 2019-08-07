|
TUSCALOOSA - Reginald B. Matthews, 58, of Tuscaloosa passed Friday, August 2, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. Reginald B. Matthews will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Rollins' Mortuary. Rev. Schmitt Moore will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. Reginald B. Matthews will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 7, 2019