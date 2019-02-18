NORTHPORT – Reginald B. Watkins, age 79, of Northport, Ala., passed away February 16, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Fuller officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Chapel, directing. Visitation will be from 12-2 with services following.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Watkins; parents, Jim and Bessie Watkins; and sisters, Margret Shirley, Elsie Norris, Jimmie Colburn and Frances Alexander.

Survivors include his wife, Levon; sons, Reggie Watkins, Jr. and Rodney Watkins (Kristi); daughters, Cookie McBee (Richard) of Mountain Brook, Ala. and Melodie Lucas (Brad) of Jemison, Ala.; grandchildren, Brady Watkins, Cameron Watkins, Landen Watkins, Luke Watkins, Evan Seale, Conrad McBee, Angus McBee, Tanory McBee, Scott Lucas, John Lucas and Madeline Lucas; as well as great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Reggie was a Navy veteran and a Tuscaloosa Fire Fighter for 32+ years. He was a member of New Beginning Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. We will miss him.

Pallbearers will be Cameron Watkins, Brady Watkins, Landen Watkins, Luke Watkins, Evan Seale and Richard McBee.

Honorary pallbearers are the Tuscaloosa Fire Fighters, Northport Lyons Club and the 3rd floor nurses in ICU at DCH Regional Medical Center.