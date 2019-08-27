Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Five Points Baptist Church
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Five Points Baptist Church
Reginald Earl Mitchell Obituary
NORTHPORT – Reginald Earl Mitchell, age 77, of Northport, Ala., died August 26, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Five Points Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Gray, Rev. Ben Jameson and Rev. David Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Five Points Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 27, 2019
