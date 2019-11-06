Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Gast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Flint Gast

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reginald Flint Gast Obituary
BIRMINGHAM - Reginald Flint Gast, age 55, of Birmingham, Ala. died October 22, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Tim Clements officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday at Memory Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Flint Gast; sister, Diane Gast Ballard; and stepson, Matt Workman.
Survivors include his daughter, Sara Elizabeth Gast; stepdaughter, Amanda Reid; sons, Samuel Robert Flint Gast and Zachary Asbury Flint Gast; stepson, Wes Workman; sisters, Debbie Gast Civils (John) and Donna Gast Christian; and mother, Betty Sartain Gast.
Reggie graduated from high school in 1982 and attended The University of Central Florida. He was a member of the United States Navy and served on the USS Leyte Gulf Missile Cruiser during the Gulf War. He worked many years in the Customer Service industry before opening Mortgage Services of Alabama. Reggie was an avid Alabama football fan and enjoyed watching and attending the games and sharing this passion with his three children.
Honorary pallbearers are Mr. and Mrs. Rob Assfalg, Tanner Allen and Sigally Cheek.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Birmingham VA Medical Center, Voluntary Services Department, 700 19th Street South, Birmingham, Al 35233 in memory of Reggie Gast.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now