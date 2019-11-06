|
BIRMINGHAM - Reginald Flint Gast, age 55, of Birmingham, Ala. died October 22, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Tim Clements officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday at Memory Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Flint Gast; sister, Diane Gast Ballard; and stepson, Matt Workman.
Survivors include his daughter, Sara Elizabeth Gast; stepdaughter, Amanda Reid; sons, Samuel Robert Flint Gast and Zachary Asbury Flint Gast; stepson, Wes Workman; sisters, Debbie Gast Civils (John) and Donna Gast Christian; and mother, Betty Sartain Gast.
Reggie graduated from high school in 1982 and attended The University of Central Florida. He was a member of the United States Navy and served on the USS Leyte Gulf Missile Cruiser during the Gulf War. He worked many years in the Customer Service industry before opening Mortgage Services of Alabama. Reggie was an avid Alabama football fan and enjoyed watching and attending the games and sharing this passion with his three children.
Honorary pallbearers are Mr. and Mrs. Rob Assfalg, Tanner Allen and Sigally Cheek.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Birmingham VA Medical Center, Voluntary Services Department, 700 19th Street South, Birmingham, Al 35233 in memory of Reggie Gast.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 6, 2019