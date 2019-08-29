|
NORTHPORT - Reginald Mayfield, age 63, of Northport, Ala., passed away August 24, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Mt. Galilee Baptist Church with Elder Barbara Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 29, 2019