Rena Anita Martin


1940 - 2020
Rena Anita Martin Obituary
CLARKSVILLE, TENN. - Rena Anita Martin, age 79, a long-time resident of Eutaw, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Clarksville, Tennessee. She was born May 20, 1940 in Knoxville, Ala. to the late Robert Tinsley Hamilton and Mary Louise Lamb Hamilton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Stanley Hamilton Martin Jr.; and two brothers, William McCaa and Walter McCaa.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Alicia Martin Shelton, Scott Tinsley Martin, and Stanley Hamilton Martin III (Darlene); a sister, Bobbie Jo Duncan; grandchildren, Samuel Kyle Shelton (Maegan), Nikki Shelton Piazza (Ben), Austin Chase Martin (Alexa); great-grandchildren, Jace Shelton and Emilyn Shelton; step-grandchildren, Sara McCormack and Jessica McCormack.
Anita was a faithful member of Eutaw Baptist Church and was devoted to watching over the babies and children in the nursery every Sunday. She also worked tirelessly in the church kitchen, washing dishes and helping wherever needed.
She loved gardening and working in her flower beds. She was also a member of the Fayette-Starr's Mill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
A graveside service was held at the Mesopotamia Cemetery in Eutaw on May 2, 2020 with Kirk Funeral home of Demopolis in charge. Memorials may be made to Eutaw Baptist Church, Springfield Fire Department, Greene County Ambulance Services, or any .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 12, 2020
