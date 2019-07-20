|
TUSCALOOSA-Rhonda Gail Kincaid, age 66, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 16, 2019, at Hunter Creek Health and Rehab. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with David Maxsom officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Billie Jean Howell.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherilyn Antrim (Thomas); grandchildren, Braden and Bailey Atrim, all of Oklahoma City, Okla.; sister, Donna Lollar; her brothers, Richard Howell Williams and Michael E. Williams, both of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; long-time friend, Dan Booth of Shreveport, La.; and numerous family and friends.
Rhonda retired from the University of Alabama.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Oliver, Hayden Oliver, Chommie Clanton, Neal Huggins, Dr. Wes Wright and Ken Smith.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Ross Vaughn and Dr. Gary Newsom for all the years of care that they provided to Rhonda; Matthew Oliver and the members of Northwood Church of Christ for the love and care for her over the last few years; and also a special thanks to the employees and residents of Hunter Creek Health and Rehab, and Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Northwood Church of Christ or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 20, 2019