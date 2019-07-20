Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda Kincaid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda Gail Kincaid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhonda Gail Kincaid Obituary
TUSCALOOSA-Rhonda Gail Kincaid, age 66, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 16, 2019, at Hunter Creek Health and Rehab. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with David Maxsom officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Billie Jean Howell.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherilyn Antrim (Thomas); grandchildren, Braden and Bailey Atrim, all of Oklahoma City, Okla.; sister, Donna Lollar; her brothers, Richard Howell Williams and Michael E. Williams, both of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; long-time friend, Dan Booth of Shreveport, La.; and numerous family and friends.
Rhonda retired from the University of Alabama.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Oliver, Hayden Oliver, Chommie Clanton, Neal Huggins, Dr. Wes Wright and Ken Smith.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Ross Vaughn and Dr. Gary Newsom for all the years of care that they provided to Rhonda; Matthew Oliver and the members of Northwood Church of Christ for the love and care for her over the last few years; and also a special thanks to the employees and residents of Hunter Creek Health and Rehab, and Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Northwood Church of Christ or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now