|
|
CARROLLTON - Richard Andrew Cummings passed away of natural causes at the age of 93, August 12, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family. His Celebration of Life will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Sapps, Ala. A burial service will be held for the immediate family at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery at a later date.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sue; sister, Norma; brothers, James, Marlin, Ben and Olen; and his parents.
Survivors include his daughter, Sharon; two sons, Ricky and Andy; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and siblings, Margaret, Mary Joyce, Jerry, Herman, Linda and Ronnie.
Richard was born September 13, 1925 in Monroeville, Alabama to the late Benjamin Franklin Cummings and Lilly Mae Speed Cummings. Richard went to Carrollton High School and as soon as he was able, he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps and served in combat at Okinawa, Japan and in China as a security detail to U. S. military officers during Japanese surrender negotiations. After being honorably discharged, Richard returned to Alabama and married Mary Sue Acker and remained married for the next 66 years until Mary Sue's death in 2014.
Richard and Sue traveled throughout the U.S. for work and pleasure, living in Minnesota, Idaho, California and Alabama. Though Richard loved their time in Idaho, his home and heart will always be in Pickens County, Alabama where he and Sue lived from 1969 until their passing.
Richard and Sue were members of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and Carrollton Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 15, 2019