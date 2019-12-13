|
NORTHPORT - On December 8, 2019 Richard Bell Little, Sr., age 84, was called home to be with the Lord.
Richard was a native of Northport, Ala. He was the seventh child born to Rev. Tommie Little and Lula Mae Little of Northport, Ala. He was married to Lucy N. Little.
Richard is survived by his children.
Richard retired from B.F. Goodrich. He was a member of the Masonic Wilson Lodge #836 of Northport, Ala.
The funeral service will be held at Porter Saint Paul CME Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 o'clock.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Rainey Mortuary Service LLC. Public viewing on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 13, 2019