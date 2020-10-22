1/
Richard C. Prodoehl
Cedar Lake, IN - Richard C. Prodoehl, 79, of Cedar Lake, Indiana; formerly of Coaling, Alabama and the Chicago, IL passed peacefully at home on October 21, 2020. A graduate of the University of Illinois, Rich was retired from Inland Steel and Tuscaloosa Steel. He enjoyed hunting, shooting and was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandpa and great-grandpa.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Rita (née Harkenrider); children Richard M., Robert (Christine), and Catherine; grandchildren Kristi (Jacob) Kabella, Taylor (Marc) Gjeldum, Ryan, Brandon and Peyton; great-grandchildren Emmett, Eli, Adaline and Oliver; and sister Kathleen. Preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Philomena (née Sandonato) and in-laws Raymond and Catherine (née Price) Harkenrider. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Funeral Chapel- Cedar Lake, IN. www.elmwood chapel.com (219) 374-9300.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel & Crematory
OCT
24
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Elmwood Chapel-Cedar Lake
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel & Crematory
9931 Lincoln Plaza Way
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
(219) 374-9300
