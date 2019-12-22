|
TUSCALOOSA - Richard Douglas Brown, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala. passed away December 19, 2019 at his home in Tuscaloosa. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Keith Pugh officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday at Memory Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hollie Clay Brown and Mary Ella Huey Brown; and 13 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Helen Kidd Brown of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; daughters, Pattie Hewitt of Tenn., Vickie Williams (Robert) of Tuscaloosa and Cathie Hewitt (Jerry) of Tuscaloosa; sisters, Netta Hartley Parrot of Tuscaloosa; eight grandchildren, Michael Williams, Christy Long, Terrie Galacia, Doug Hewitt, Josh Hewitt, Amanda Davis, Jonathan Hewitt and Mandy Hewitt; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Josh Hewitt, Jonathan Hewitt, Michael Williams, Jerry Hewitt, Robert Williams Nathaniel Williams and Jordan Williams.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Marty Heslin, Dr. Mark Stafford, Hollis Baird; deacons and members of Alberta Baptist Church, David Evans, Cephas Ward and co-workers of BF Goodrich.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 22, 2019