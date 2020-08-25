1/1
Richard E. "Gene" Prisock Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALICEVILLE - Richard E. "Gene" Prisock, Sr., age 85, of Aliceville, Ala., passed away August 22, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street NE in Aliceville. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in his memory.
Masks are required due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skelton Funeral Home - Reform

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved