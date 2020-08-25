ALICEVILLE - Richard E. "Gene" Prisock, Sr., age 85, of Aliceville, Ala., passed away August 22, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street NE in Aliceville. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
in his memory.
Masks are required due to COVID-19 Pandemic.