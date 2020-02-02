|
TUSCALOOSA - Richard Lee "Dick" Shattuck died peacefully on January 30, 2020. Dick was born October 19, 1940, in Warren, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Titusville High School and entered the United States Air Force. While stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City Beach, Florida, he met his soulmate, Judith Lynne Cooper. They married in July, 1961, and they remained married until Judy's death in 2017.
After an Honorable Discharge, Dick completed his education at Troy State University where he received a Bachelor's Degree in math. A career in apparel manufacturing took Dick and his family throughout Alabama and later to Arkansas, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Connecticut, and Mississippi. The Shattucks retired to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where they enjoyed time with their son Cooper Shattuck (and his wife, Lisa), daughter Lynne Mohlenbrok (and her husband, Mike), and their grandchildren, Sara Kathryn Shattuck, Margaret Elizabeth Shattuck, Emily Cooper Shattuck, Michael Austin Mohlenbrok (and his wife, Emily), and Kaitlyn Cooper Mohlenbrok.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, William Edward Shattuck and Lillian Smith Doll, and his wife, Judy. His cremains will be inurned at the First United Methodist Church Tuscaloosa Columbarium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of the loving care Dick received during the final fourteen months of his life at Capstone Village's Traditions Way, the family requests donations to The .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 2, 2020