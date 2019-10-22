Home

Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA 30549
(706) 367-5467
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA 30549
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA 30549
Richard Madison McCook Obituary
STATHAM, GA. - Richard Madison McCook of Statham, Ga., passed away October 18, 2019. The absence of his laughter and stories leaves a deafening silence. Originally from Tuscaloosa, Ala., Richard was preceded in death by his parents Hinton Hansel McCook and Olivia Murphy McCook. He recently lost his wife of 51 years, Linda Hollingsworth McCook.
He leaves behind three heartbroken daughters, Kristi McCook (Stacie), April Lusk (Warren) and Brandy Adcock (Matthew); three darling grandchildren that gave him so much joy, Colton, Olivia and Emery; two beloved brothers, Larry McCook of California and Howell McCook of Alabama also survive.
Richard had a great gift as a conversationalist, never meeting a stranger and making everyone feel instantly welcome. He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his girls, grandchildren and friends. He loved college football and told legendary stories of his time as an Alabama walk-on under Coach Bear Bryant. An unassuming but brilliant man, Richard held a degree in Industrial Engineering and possessed an entrepreneurial spirit. He was a dreamer and eternal optimist, even up until his final days.
Richard will be deeply missed by many. The earth will be a lot less friendly, warm and fun without his shining light. Heaven, on the other hand, has gained an immeasurable gift.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, at www.kidneyfund.org.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 22, 2019
